



— A teenager who allegedly opened fire in a North Carolina bookstore also had a homemade bomb with him at the time of the shooting, authorities said Monday.

Jonathan Kyle Courtney, 18, was arrested Friday night after he allegedly walked into a Barnes & Noble in Cary, just eight miles west of downtown Raleigh, and began to fire metal pellets “indiscriminately” from an air rifle and an air pistol. Witnesses said the air guns were made to look like real firearms, with the air rifle modeled after an assault rifle.

Arrest warrants reveal Courtney also had an improvised explosive device in his possession, but no further details about the weapon were released.

Three people were struck by the pellets, including one of the store’s employees.

“[He] didn’t say a word. He just raised up his gun, and shot me three times,” the employee told CBS affiliate WNCN on the condition of anonymity. “I didn’t know I was hit until I looked down and saw blood.”

Doctors removed metal balls from the employee’s right hand and both his arms.

A woman who shielded her children from the shooter was struck in the side.

“All I could think after I realized he was shooting at me was that I was going to die,” said the woman, who also asked WNCN to to identify her by name.

Police say they apprehended Courtney attempted to escape the bookstore. He’s being held in the Wake County jail on a $560,000 bond.

Courtney was charged with 10 felonies and two misdemeanors. If convicted, the charges could keep him behind bars for up to 83 years.