



The first black woman to lead a city police department in Virginia said Monday that she was forced out by certain members of the Portsmouth Police Department and that she believes race played a factor.

“As with any organization, there were officers in the department that did not like my style of leadership and did not want me to hold them accountable for their actions,” Tonya Chapman wrote in a four-page statement. “Some quite frankly did not like taking direction from an African-American female.”

Chapman pointed to continuous issues with some in her department that did not want her as chief of police, and regularly looked into establishing a “no confidence” vote against her, CBS affiliate WTKR-TV reported.

