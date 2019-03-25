



Maryland’s political leaders are waiting to see if the full Mueller report will drop, and they have been vocal on both sides of the party line during the lengthy Mueller investigation.

Maryland’s Republicans have said it is time to move on, while Maryland’s Democrats are calling for the release of the full report.

The 22-month deep dig into the President’s campaign practices and possible obstruction of justice is over.

Definitively so, in the eyes of the White House, and in the eyes of many Republican leaders Sunday.

Rep. Andy Harris, the only Republican congressman in Maryland, echoed the President on Twitter following the close of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s lengthy investigation.

He tweeted, “No collusion, no obstruction, let’s move on,”

“Mr. Mueller was pretty clear. There was no evidence of collusion. In fact, they made the point that there was opportunity for collusion that was declined by the President’s campaign staff. So, they’re not only clean on this, they’re squeaky clean on it,” He said.

He said he believes the attorney general will eventually share parts of the report not restricted by federal law.

But, as of Monday, only a four-page summary letter has provided any insight into what may be written in the full Mueller report.

Leaving Maryland’s Democratic lawmakers pushing for its release.

“We have to get that report. Not just for Congress, but for the American people. This is the President of the United States. We need to know, what was the basis of the recommendations. And, obviously, we need to draw our own conclusions on things such as obstruction of justice,” said Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland.

“It’s absolutely mandatory, as far as I’m concerned, that the Mueller report be released and that the underlying data be released,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland.

“Whatever his findings were, I respect them and honor them. However, he did leave open the issue of obstruction of justice. I would think, we need to see the whole report to make sure America understands what the facts are,” said Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Maryland.

Democrats have said they are confident in the quality of the report, but also said they want to see it.

