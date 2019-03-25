



Growing fears for a number of Baltimore City residents that their only source of fresh, healthy foods might be closing.

According to the Baltimore Business Journal, the company that owns Food and Pharmacy plans to close as many as 36 of its stores in the Baltimore and Washington areas this year.

Some Shoppers stores are the only grocery stores left in several Baltimore communities.

Shoppers is the fifth largest grocer in the region.

