(CBS NEWS) — Special counsel Robert Mueller wrote in his final report that his investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” during the 2016 campaign.

Attorney General William Barr summarized the report’s findings in a letter to lawmakers Sunday.

Mueller submitted his report on Friday, bringing an end to a nearly two-year-old investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.