



Leaders in Congress are responding to the Justice Department’s summary, though only a couple of Maryland lawmakers have made their reactions public so far.

Maryland’s Republican Rep.Andy Harris tweeted “No collusion, not obstruction. Let’s move on. What a waste of $25 million,”

No collusion, no obstruction. Let’s move on. What a waste of $25 million. — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) March 24, 2019

Across the aisle- Rep. Elijah Cummings is one of the several Democrats calling for the full and complete Special Counsel report and all underlying documents to be released.

The Committee on Oversight and Reform, of which Cummings is one of the chairmen, they reiterated their call for the release of the report.

Read the full statement here.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen released a statement saying in part, “The Mueller report confirms that the Russians interfered in our 2016 election, a point that President Trump continues to deny,”

He added that the report expressly indicates that they did not reach a determination on whether he sought to obstruct justice, beyond a criminal conspiracy with Russia.

Sen. Ben Cardin tweeted several things calling for the full report to be released as well, and a message to President Trump that the investigation has “always been about defending our country and our electoral system from harm, something presidents are supposed to do,”

We need to see the report, not a summary. Congress and the American public have been clear — nothing less is acceptable. #ReleaseTheReport — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) March 24, 2019

When will @POTUS realize that this has always been about defending our country and our electoral system from harm, something presidents are supposed to do. — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) March 25, 2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller wrote in his final report that his investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” during the 2016 campaign, according to CBS News.

A call that’s echoed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi- who said the AG’s letter raises as many questions as it answers, and it is urgent the full report be made public.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook