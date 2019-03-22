5 Tips From 'Embracing The Journey - A Christian Parents' Blueprint To Loving Your LGBTQ Child'Greg and Lynn McDonald share 5 tips from their new book, 'Embracing The Journey.'

There's A Decline In The Honeybee Population. A UMD Researcher Has Found The CauseOver time, the honeybee population has slowly declined. In a bad year, a colony will lose 15 to 20 percent of its population.

UMD Sanitizes Dorms, Buildings To Combat Adenovirus After Student's DeathAdenovirus can trigger a number of illnesses in people.

Report: How Does Camden Yards, M&T Stadium Rank On Food Safety?ESPN's Outside the Lines investigated the inspection reports from all 111 sports stadiums in the U.S. -- baseball, football, basketball and hockey -- and have ranked them from best to worst.

30 Total Adenovirus Cases Confirmed At UMDAt least 30 cases of adenovirus have now been confirmed at the University of Maryland College Park.

AFM: CDC Identifies 116 Confirmed Cases Of Polio-Like Illness In 31 States, Including MarylandThere are now 286 cases of possible and confirmed acute flaccid myelitis in the United States this year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.