Fatal Tractor-Trailer Crash In Prince George's County
A tractor-trailer collided with an SUV in College Park, killing one person and sending two others to the hospital.
Relisha Rudd Has Been Missing For 5 Years
It's been five years since Relisha Rudd, an 8-year-old girl from DC, went missing.
Fake Little Caesars Coupon Could Download Virus
Little Caesars released a statement warning customers of a fraudulent coupon that may download a virus onto their devices.
Michael Bloomberg To Speak At UMD 2019 Commencement
The University of Maryland announced Thursday that Michael Bloomberg, entrepreneur and three-term mayor of New York City, will deliver the University's commencement address on May 24.
CBS Sports' 24/7 live streaming service brings you the latest sports news and highlights.
Cassius Winston: NCAA Tournament Player To Watch
Cassius Winston, Michigan State's talented point guard, could lead his Spartans deep into the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.
Swin Cash: Loyola-Chicago's Final Four Experience Can Be An Advantage This Time Of Year
The CBS Sports Network college basketball analyst discussed the Ramblers shot at making another run, her Final Four picks and her favorite player to watch in college basketball this year.
Fastlane 2019: WWE Insiders' Picks And Odds
WWE insiders pick Fastlane 2019 -- with Becky Lynch, The Shield and Daniel Bryan -- in the last big pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
The 4 Best African Restaurants In Washington D.C.
From Nando's PERi-PERi to Ethiopic, here are Washington, DC's best African restaurants.
Frugal Flyer Miles: How To Get To Reykjavik Without Going Broke
Daydreaming beyond this weekend? Here are the best prices on airline tickets to Reykjavik, Iceland between July and November of 2018.
Fresh Cookies To Pizza: 8 New Capitol Hill Businesses To Check Out
Restaurants, sports bars, bike shops... What are the newest businesses to open on and around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The Full Scoop: Washington D.C.'s Top 5 Spots To Grab A Frozen Treat
Whether it's ice cream, gelato or frozen yogurt, here are Washington D.C.'s best places to score a tantalizingly delicious frozen treat.
Best Family Events For Easter 2018 In Washington, DC
From Easter egg hunts to visits with the Easter Bunny, the nation's capitol has plenty of family-friendly events for celebrating the Easter holiday.
There's A Decline In The Honeybee Population. A UMD Researcher Has Found The Cause
Over time, the honeybee population has slowly declined. In a bad year, a colony will lose 15 to 20 percent of its population.
UMD Sanitizes Dorms, Buildings To Combat Adenovirus After Student's Death
Adenovirus can trigger a number of illnesses in people.
Report: How Does Camden Yards, M&T Stadium Rank On Food Safety?
ESPN's Outside the Lines investigated the inspection reports from all 111 sports stadiums in the U.S. -- baseball, football, basketball and hockey -- and have ranked them from best to worst.
30 Total Adenovirus Cases Confirmed At UMD
At least 30 cases of adenovirus have now been confirmed at the University of Maryland College Park.
AFM: CDC Identifies 116 Confirmed Cases Of Polio-Like Illness In 31 States, Including Maryland
There are now 286 cases of possible and confirmed acute flaccid myelitis in the United States this year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Breast Implant Injuries Hidden As Patients' Questions Mount
To all the world, it looked like breast implants were safe. From 2008 to 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration publicly reported 200 or so complaints annually — a tiny fraction of the hundreds of thousands of implant surgeries performed each year.
