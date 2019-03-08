



Police say a couple was caught having sex at Ohio’s Kalahari Resort and then escaped in a police car.

Kamden Mack, 25, of Ann Arbor, and Taylor Coats, 22, also of Michigan were arrested last night around 8:15 p.m. according to the Sandusky Register.

The Register reports that Erie County sheriff’s deputies responded to Kalahari after a lifeguard reported catching a man and woman having intercourse in a hot tub at the resort.

Mack reportedly became irate after being confronted by the lifeguard, and started swearing at security officers and deputies.

Deputies say at one point Mack and Coats tried to run from security guards.

Then while in the back of a police car, Mack also allegedly opened an unlocked door and took off running.

The Register says Mack is being charged with felony escape and misdemeanor persistent disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. Coats is also being charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.