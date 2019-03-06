



— An Oklahoma teenager claims he shot and killed his parents because they had been communicating with him telepathically and were Satan worshipers, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.

Michael Elijah Walker, 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents were found dead early Monday morning inside their home in Edmond, CBS affiliate KWTV reported.

Michael Logan Walker, 50, and Rachael May Walker, 44, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Walker’s 17-year-old brother told police he woke up to the sound of gunfire and saw his mother in the hallway telling him to call 911. He said he called police and then saw his brother walking down the hallway holding a gun. The boy said his brother often carries the gun around the house with him because “he is paranoid,” according to the affidavit.

The boy also said his older brother told him that he “shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers,” and “that everything was OK, and he would bury the bodies.”

Walker himself told police he had gotten into an argument with his parents after he “asked them a question about Satanism,” and that his father “tackled” him on the bed, so he grabbed his gun and shot him “anywhere I could hit him,” according to the affidavit

He also told police that after shooting his mother, he walked back to his bedroom and reloaded his pistol before returning to shoot her again because he believed she was still alive, the affidavit stated.

Walker is being held in the Oklahoma County jail. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.