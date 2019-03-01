



It’s been five years since Relisha Rudd, an 8-year-old girl from DC, went missing.

Rudd went missing and was believed to be kidnapped by a janitor at a homeless shelter in Washington DC where her family was staying.

She has never been found.

Police said they recently searched a system of underground tunnels beneath the building where she went missing.

Police Search Underground Tunnels For Relisha Rudd

Police say they got a tip that led them to search the area, but nothing was found.

The Metropolitan Police Department released the age progression of Relisha by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children over the summer.

Relisha would have been 12 years old now.

It's been four years since Relisha Rudd was reported missing – and throughout those four years, we've never given up in our attempt to locate her! This picture is an age progression of what Relisha could possibly look like now, at age 12. Have info? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/Hmzb0j5Xqe — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 13, 2018

WUSA9, a DC CBS affiliate, released a podcast in March called 18 Days tracking the case.

The case hasn’t been closed by DC police and they continue to look for leads in the case.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook