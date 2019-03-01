



A tractor-trailer collided with an SUV in College Park, killing one person and sending two others to the hospital.

Maryland State Police said officers responded to the area of northbound I-95 at U.S. Route 1 around 3:50 a.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation showed them a Chevrolet Traverse spun out of control on the Outer Loop and crossed in front of the tractor-trailer in the right lane. The SUV was then pushed across all the lanes on the road and smashed into the concrete median.

Three men were in the Chevrolet at the time. All three had to be extricated by the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Services Department.

The front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

None of the victims have been identified.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash but believe it may be related to inclement weather. Officials said there wasn’t any indication either driver was impaired at the time.

The Outer Loop was closed for several hours as a result of the crash but was reopened by 8:30 a.m.

