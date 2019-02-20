



A winter storm warning was in effect for parts of Maryland as a storm that moved across the state brought snow, sleet and rain.

The main concern now will be the re-freezing of snowy and wet roads.

Rain is expected to come into the area, with temperatures near freezing Thursday night.

TIMELINE: Wintry Mix Then Rain Overnight Into Thursday

Many parts of the state also received a significant amount of snow Wednesday that could impact the Thursday morning commute if left unattended.

The western part of Maryland saw more than seven inches of snow. Baltimore City even saw a little more than four inches.

Travelers should be cautious as hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

