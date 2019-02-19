



A winter storm warning was announced for parts of Maryland in anticipation of a wintry mix.

The warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. A winter storm advisory is in effect for parts of the Eastern Shore, Pennsylvania and Delaware. That watch will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday and end at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Southern Maryland is under a winter storm advisory.

The National Weather Service said total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm as there are contradicting models and snowfall totals could change.

Light snowfall is expected to begin in Western Maryland around 2-4 a.m. and will move towards Central Maryland between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. It’s forecast that the snow should shift to a wintry mix in the afternoon.

Travelers should be cautious as hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes.

