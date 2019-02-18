



A winter storm watch was issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Maryland is expected to get significant snowfall for this round of weather.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm.

Despite the mild temperatures Monday, a strong low pressure will move over the area bringing Maryland a chance for snow.

Click here for latest weather information.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The watch covers most of Maryland, DC and Virginia.

TIMELINE: When Will We See Snow In Maryland? Up To 5 Inches Expected

The Wednesday morning rush hour will be impacted by the snowfall.

Light snow is expected to start between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

The snow will amp up throughout Wednesday morning into the midday.

Sometime in the early afternoon, there will be a change over from snow to freezing rain and sleet until it turns over to all rain overnight.

There’s a 4-6 inch band up the I-95 corridor, and going up past Cumberland we could see up to 7 inches.

It’ll then be 54 degrees Thursday with rain.

The weather team will continue to track the snow headed our way. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Download WJZ’s Weather app to have the latest weather information at your fingertips.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook