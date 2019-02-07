



— An alleged robber who couldn’t open the cash register at a Popeyes restaurant refused to leave empty handed — so he grabbed some chicken instead, authorities said.

Police say Phillip Lee, 27, walked into Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans just before noon Monday and tried to steal money from the register. When the register wouldn’t open, Lee “stole some chicken and fled,” CBS affiliate WWL reported.

Police managed to track Lee down in the area and arrested him. He was charged with one count of simple robbery, two counts of simple battery, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Lee was being held at the Orleans Justice Center on a $13,500 bond, NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune reported.