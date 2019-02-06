



— School officials in Georgia are investigating a fight between a teacher and student that was caught on camera and shared on social media, CBS affiliate WGLC reports

The video, captured at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, begins with a student throwing a desk. It then cuts to the teacher and student struggling with each other before the teacher strikes the student several times.

The fight, which took place in south Atlanta, breaks up with the student walking off.

The video was posted on Instagram, but WARNING: it does contain explicit language.

Yaquanda Lucas, the student’s legal guardian, said the punches caused a concussion, WSB reported.

“That didn’t look like restraining him to me, it looked like you were beating my child,” she said. “My child hasn’t been sleeping well, he hasn’t been eating well, he complains about headaches.”

Lucas said the fight stemmed from the teacher making a joke about the student’s stocking cap that also referenced his recently deceased mother.

“He had his hat on and his stocking and he said the teacher said, ‘Quit cutting up your mamma’s stockings and wearing them on your head.’ He said he was picking on him, trying to make the class laugh, and that made him upset,” Lucas said.

Lucas also said her child also suffers from mental health issues the school is aware of.

“I don’t excuse him throwing the chair. There’s a way to handle these kind of kids, and that’s not the way that you do it,” she said.

The Clayton County school district said in a statement that it is aware of the fight but won’t comment in it because an investigation is underway.