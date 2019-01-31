Report: How Does Camden Yards, M&T Stadium Rank On Food Safety?ESPN's Outside the Lines investigated the inspection reports from all 111 sports stadiums in the U.S. -- baseball, football, basketball and hockey -- and have ranked them from best to worst.

30 Total Adenovirus Cases Confirmed At UMDAt least 30 cases of adenovirus have now been confirmed at the University of Maryland College Park.

AFM: CDC Identifies 116 Confirmed Cases Of Polio-Like Illness In 31 States, Including MarylandThere are now 286 cases of possible and confirmed acute flaccid myelitis in the United States this year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Breast Implant Injuries Hidden As Patients' Questions MountTo all the world, it looked like breast implants were safe. From 2008 to 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration publicly reported 200 or so complaints annually — a tiny fraction of the hundreds of thousands of implant surgeries performed each year.

LIST: Here's All The Food Recalled You May Want To Avoid At ThanksgivingSeveral foods have been recalled recently due to some sort of contamination.

CDC Confirms 16 More Cases Of AFM, Rare Polio-Like IllnessThis means there are now 106 confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, in 29 states- including Maryland.