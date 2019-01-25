WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Maryland senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin introduced the bipartisan funding bill that President Donald Trump said would help temporarily reopen the government.

The 36-day government shutdown was the longest in history. The bill would reopen the government until Feb. 15 so that federal workers could be paid.

Trump: ‘We Have Reached A Deal’ To End The Shutdown

President Trump announced Friday that he would temporarily reopen the government, while border security issues continue to be debated.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) tweeted Friday, “Last night, @ SenatorCardin and I introduced a bipartisan funding bill to reopen the government for 3 weeks, get federal workers paid and back to work, and move forward with negotiations. President Trump now supports this idea. Let’s get this voted on today and get back to work.”

Federal workers in Maryland have gone without pay for a month — and many have been struggling with hardships due to the government shutdown.

Hogan Asks For Shutdown To End, Thanks Federal Employees Working At Airports

Gov. Larry Hogan said at a press conference Thursday that both sides were acting like “two-year-olds.”

