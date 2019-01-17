CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Both directions of I-95 are shut down after a tanker overturned in Cecil County.

According to fire officials, the tanker overturned in the northbound side of I-95 near Elkton (exit 109).

I-95 in Cecil County remains closed at MD 279 (Ex109) for overturned T/T crash response. Expect extended closure for cleanup. Heavy delays present. Detours US 40 to MD 272 to I-95 or MD 273 to MD 272 to I-95. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/sd5JVUUAog — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 17, 2019

One person is trapped inside and crews are working to free the person. Medevac has been called to the scene.

The lanes are closed prior to MD 279 on the north bound side.

The trailer was carrying crude oil.

Motorists can detour the accident by taking US 40 to MD 272 to I-95 or MD 273 to MD 272 to I-95.

Expect extended closure for hazmat cleanup.

