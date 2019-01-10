SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CBS Local) — A South Dakota woman says faith is helping her cope with unimaginable grief and sorrow.

Kay Odle, 68, is mourning the death of her son, who nearly beat her to death on New Year’s Day in Sioux Falls. And she is still grieving the loss of her husband, Rev. Larry Wayne Odle, who died on Thanksgiving from sudden heart failure.

Kay’s son, Jesse Odle, 40, died in his jail cell Wednesday morning. Authorities say his death appears to be a medical issue and do not think foul play was involved.

Odle was facing 14 charges for beating his mother, Kay Odle, including attempted murder, and was set to appear in court Wednesday.

“I believe in bringing things into the light of day,” Kay told CBS affiliate KELO.

The mother of two is healing from a broken nose, severe bruising, swelling and a brain bleed.

“He was pounding my head into the base of the kitchen table,” Kay said. “I didn’t black out. I almost did a few times, I just prayed and prayed that I wouldn’t because I knew if I did I’d be dead.”

Kay said faith is helping her cope with her near death experience and helping her forgive her son.

“There were points I was looking evil in the face and thought this is how I’m going to die,” Kay said.

That evil, she says, was addiction. Her son started using drugs when he was 14 and Kay’s daughter believes Jesse had a mix of meth and bath salts in his system the day he attacked his mother.

Kay says a minister friend visited him in jail before he died, and told her Jesse was praying.

“And he had asked Jesus into his heart and given his life to Christ. Thank you God. So, I knew Jesse was safe,” Kay said.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help Kay and her family with medical expenses.