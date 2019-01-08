BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Mid-Atlantic will likely see winter weather this weekend.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system headed our way.

Based on the cold temperatures we’re facing, any precipitation will likely be snow.

Enjoy the mild day ahead because cold air arrives Wednesday and really digs its heels in Thursday on through the weekend! Updates on #WJZ! #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/YLzvOQ1CQw — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 8, 2019

It’s how much snow that we’re not sure of.

Some models suggest a very light snow event, with little to no accumulation.

Other models show significant accumulation after hours of continuous snowfall.

Download our app to track the snow

It is too soon to talk specific amounts, but the WJZ Weather Team will keep a close eye on this system.

As for the timing, so far it looks Maryland will see flurries sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook