Trump Declares 'Crisis' At Border In Oval Office Address
President Trump delivered his first prime-time address from the Oval Office Tuesday night, reiterating that there is a "crisis" at the southern border but offering no new policy or approach.
CBS News: President Donald Trump Live Blog
President Donald J. Trump will address the nation this evening from the Oval Office.
Snow This Weekend? Could Be Anything From Flurries To Significant Accumulations
Based on the cold temperatures we're facing, any precipitation will likely be snow.
Police Search Underground Tunnels For Relisha Rudd
Police say they got a tip that led them to search the area, but nothing was found.
Boomer Esiason: Rivers' Best Chance To Beat Brady
Inside the NFL analyst Boomer Esiason looks at the Chargers-Patriots and other playoff matchups going into the divisional round.
NFL Team Grades Wild Card Playoffs: Road Teams Roll
The Colts, Chargers and Eagles won wild-card games on the road to advance to the divisional round, with only the Cowboys winning at home.
Chargers-Ravens Wild Card Matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers-Baltimore Ravens AFC wild card matchup pits exciting rookie QB Lamar Jackson against veteran Philip Rivers.
Key Matchups For NFL Wild Card Weekend
Which matchups will determine this weekend's games? We dive in to find out as the first round of the playoffs approaches.
The 4 Best African Restaurants In Washington D.C.
From Nando's PERi-PERi to Ethiopic, here are Washington, DC's best African restaurants.
Frugal Flyer Miles: How To Get To Reykjavik Without Going Broke
Daydreaming beyond this weekend? Here are the best prices on airline tickets to Reykjavik, Iceland between July and November of 2018.
Fresh Cookies To Pizza: 8 New Capitol Hill Businesses To Check Out
Restaurants, sports bars, bike shops... What are the newest businesses to open on and around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The Full Scoop: Washington D.C.'s Top 5 Spots To Grab A Frozen Treat
Whether it's ice cream, gelato or frozen yogurt, here are Washington D.C.'s best places to score a tantalizingly delicious frozen treat.
Best Family Events For Easter 2018 In Washington, DC
From Easter egg hunts to visits with the Easter Bunny, the nation's capitol has plenty of family-friendly events for celebrating the Easter holiday.
5 Recipes For Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Drinks
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day into a celebration that even St. Patrick himself would raise a glass to.
Report: How Does Camden Yards, M&T Stadium Rank On Food Safety?
ESPN's Outside the Lines investigated the inspection reports from all 111 sports stadiums in the U.S. -- baseball, football, basketball and hockey -- and have ranked them from best to worst.
30 Total Adenovirus Cases Confirmed At UMD
At least 30 cases of adenovirus have now been confirmed at the University of Maryland College Park.
AFM: CDC Identifies 116 Confirmed Cases Of Polio-Like Illness In 31 States, Including Maryland
There are now 286 cases of possible and confirmed acute flaccid myelitis in the United States this year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Breast Implant Injuries Hidden As Patients' Questions Mount
To all the world, it looked like breast implants were safe. From 2008 to 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration publicly reported 200 or so complaints annually — a tiny fraction of the hundreds of thousands of implant surgeries performed each year.
LIST: Here's All The Food Recalled You May Want To Avoid At Thanksgiving
Several foods have been recalled recently due to some sort of contamination.
CDC Confirms 16 More Cases Of AFM, Rare Polio-Like Illness
This means there are now 106 confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, in 29 states- including Maryland.
