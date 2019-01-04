WASHINGTON DC (WJZ) — The stepfather of a young girl who went missing more than four years ago says he believes she is still alive.

Relisha Rudd went missing and was believed to be kidnapped by a janitor at a homeless shelter in Washington DC where her family was staying.

She has never been found.

Now, police said they recently searched a system of underground tunnels beneath the building where she went missing.

Police say they got a tip that led them to search the area, but nothing was found.

