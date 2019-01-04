OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police officials will increase enforcement of speed limits and traffic violations on Indian Head Highway in an effort to prevent deadly crashes on one of Maryland’s most dangerous roadways.

Twins, 1-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash On One Of Maryland’s Most Dangerous Roads; Police Say Possible DUI

Five-year-old twins Alexander and Rosalie Mejia and their one-year-old brother Isaac Mejia died in the crash Sunday night along Route 210.

The Falls Church, Virginia family was headed home from a worship service Sunday. The parents survived, but are injured.

Prince George’s County Police original said the driver was suspected of DUI, however on Friday they said the driver may have been “distracted” in some other way. Chief Hank Stawinski said officers are continuing to investigate the crash and said they will be careful about charging too soon, so to avoid double jeopardy. They are still awaiting toxicology results.

Stawinski said they want to bring justice for this family.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that the county will be working to find some solutions to make Indian Head Highway safer. She called the roadway a “death trap.”

“No amount of enforcement will matter unless the community will accept the responsibility as well,” Alsobrooks said.

Police said the driver was alone in his pickup truck and traveling at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the car that was stopped at a light near Woodrow Wilson Bridge. He was not injured.

The driver was released from police custody early this week. His license has been suspended, but he can drive to and from work, according to the police chief.

According to state records, there have been 60 crashes on Indian Head Highway in the past 11 years.

