COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The trial for a former University of Maryland student charged in the 2017 fatal stabbing of Richard Collins has been postponed for the third time.

Sean Urbanski’s trial was delayed until July.

MORE: Sean Urbanksi trial

Urbanski, a white man, was charged in the hate-crime killing of Collins, a black Bowie State student. Collins was fatally stabbed in May 2017 while waiting for an Uber on campus.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook