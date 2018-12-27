BALFOUR, N.D. (CBS Local) –- The phrase “holy cow!” comes to mind after a family in North Dakota maneuvered some cattle into the shape of a cross on Christmas Day.

Laura Duscherer, whose father Ralph owns a farm in Balfour, said she and her family herded approximately 150 cows into place with the help of some feed and a little Christmas magic.

“(The cattle) just follow where the feed is,” Duchsherer told CBS affiliate WTSP. “They only stayed as long as there was feed on the ground, which for the entire thing was about 20 minutes!”

Duchsherer shared the video, complete with a snowy backdrop, on Facebook.

“Merry Christmas from us to all of you!,” she wrote. “Hope you all are enjoying the holiday season with your family and friends. We are so blessed to live the life we do with the cattle in the open beautiful country.”