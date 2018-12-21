(KDKA/CBS Local)–The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about teething jewelry following the death of an 18-month-old child.

According to the FDA, the child was strangled by an amber teething necklace during a nap.

The FDA also received a report of a 7-month-old child who choked on the beads of a wooden teething bracelet.

“We know that teething necklaces and jewelry products have become increasingly popular among parents and caregivers who want to provide relief for children’s teething pain and sensory stimulation for children with special needs. We’re concerned about the risks we’ve observed with these products and want parents to be aware that teething jewelry puts children, including those with special needs, at risk of serious injury and death,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

The FDA also recommends avoiding teething creams, benzocaine gels, sprays, ointments, solutions and lozenges for mouth and gum pain.

“Benzocaine and other local anesthetics can cause methemoglobinemia, a serious condition in which the amount of oxygen carried through the blood is reduced. This condition is life-threatening and can result in death,” the FDA release said.

The FDA recommends using a firm rubber teething ring or massaging your child’s gums with your finger to ease teething pain.

For more information and other suggestions for teething pain relief, visit the FDA’s website here.