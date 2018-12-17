BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A catholic religious order released a list of priests who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children since the 1950’s.

On the list of places where these Jesuits served schools, churches, universities and even hospitals.

The organization said one abuse of a minor was as recent as 2002.

The Maryland province of Jesuits. acknowledged this was part of their “shameful history.”

Accusations that some of its Jesuits sexually abused children spanning back decades.

In apologetic statement, the Roman Catholic order said, “We are deeply sorry for the harm we have caused to victims and their families. We also apologize for participating in the harm that abuse has done to our church.”

More than a dozen Jesuits were accused of violating a sacred role in several states.

From as far north as New Jersey down to Texas.

Here in Maryland, the Jesuits were affiliated with several schools, churches and even hospitals.

In Baltimore, several priests were assigned to Loyola Blake High School and seven of the priests were affiliated with Loyola University at one point.

The institution said none of the allegations happened on campus, but the, “decision to release the names is a welcome and essential step as we work toward healing within the catholic church. Only through transparency can we find justice and help build a stronger, better future.”

This is yet another instance where the church has exposed priests who’ve been accused of violating children.

Earlier this year, a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation revealed that hundreds of Roman Catholic priests abused possibly thousands of children.

The Baltimore archdiocese reacted after former catholic leader Cardinal William Keeler was accused of a cover-up.

“To find out that he was a far different leader in his early time as a bishop in Harrisburg – where he clearly made really bad choices, that had really bad consequences – is something that a lot of people, including myself, are struggling with,” said Sean Caine, Archdiocese of Baltimore spokesperson.

The Maryland province said Monday the five surviving Jesuits were “removed from ministry” one as recently as 2011.

And they are now quote..”living in a restricted environment on a safety plan.”

The organization says it reports accusations of sexual abuse to police and they want for victims to come forward.

For a full list of accused priests, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook