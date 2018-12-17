BRANDYWINE, Md. (WJZ) — 11 police officers in Prince George’s County have been suspended after an unintentional discharge of a weapon caused injury to two off-duty Prince George’s County police officers over the weekend.

Several off-duty officers were at a holiday gathering at a private residence in Brandywine, Md. on Saturday evening, when there was an unintentional discharge of a privately-owned handgun.

One officer received a hand injury while another was injured by ricochet as a result of the weapon firing once.

Prince George’s County Police Special Investigation Response Team responded to the home that evening.

Both officers were taken to area hospitals and were treated and released early Sunday morning.

The circumstances of how the unintentional discharge occurred are under investigation.

The 11 PGPD officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

This story is developing.

