GREENSBORO, N.C. (CBS Local) — When a severe snowstorm hit North Carolina Sunday, a new mom took an extraordinary step to be available to wait tables at a local restaurant.

Video of Tate Edwards, 22, working with her nearly 5-month-old daughter strapped to her chest, has gone viral.

“She’s done it with me a couple of times, so it’s not her first rodeo,” Edwards told CBS affiliate WFMY.

When the winter storm hit, the owner of M’Coul’s Public House in Greensboro decided to stay open for the few people who might venture out. But he was worried about employees making their way to work.

Edwards and her boyfriend, Patrick Roby, who is the restaurant’s general manager, volunteered to work the shift with baby Eleanor in tow.

The restaurant wasn’t just open — it was packed.

“Most people are so excited to see her,” said Edwards. “Babies make everything better and she’s just so smiley and so happy.”

And baby Eleanor certainly helped with the tips — 25 percent from at least one table.