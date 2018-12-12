(KDKA/CBS Local) – Specific lots of cat food are being recalled because they may contain low levels of thiamine.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, J.M. Smucker has issued a voluntary recall for two lots of 9Lives Protein Plus wet, canned cat food.

The products were distributed nationwide.

The specific lots are as follows:

9Lives® Protein Plus® With Tuna & Chicken

UPC Code: 7910021549, 4 pack of cans, 5.5 oz. each, Best by date: Mar. 27, 2020- Nov.14, 2020

9Lives® Protein Plus® With Tuna & Liver

UPC Code: 7910021748 4 pack of cans, 5.5 oz each Best by date: Apr. 17, 2020 – Sept.14, 2020

If cats are fed a low thiamine (Vitamin B1) diet for several weeks, they could develop a deficiency.

Early signs of a thiamine deficiency include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss. In advanced cases, cats may develop neurological problems.

No illnesses have been reported and the products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers are being asked to stop feeding the affected to their cats and to dispose of it.

Anyone with questions or seeking a refund can email the company by completing this form or calling 1-888-569-6828.