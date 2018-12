G.W. Bush On Father: 'Man Of The Highest Character And The Best Dad'“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion for those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” the 43rd president said.

7-Year-Old Maryland Girl In Coma After A She's Struck By A Truck Getting Off School BusA 7-year-old Maryland girl remains in critical condition after being struck by a truck while getting off her school bus this week, the latest in a recent rash of accidents involving children at bus stops.

'Madea’s Farewell Play Tour' Making A Stop In BaltimoreThe nationwide tour for "Madea’s Farewell Play Tour" is making a couple stops in Maryland, including one in Baltimore.

DC Clerk Stalls Marriage Over 'Foreign' New Mexico ID CardA District of Columbia clerk and a supervisor refused to accept a New Mexico man's state driver's license as he sought a marriage license because she and her supervisor believed New Mexico was a foreign country.

Radio Station Pulls 'Baby It's Cold Outside' After Complaints Following #MeToo MovementA Cleveland radio station says it has stopped playing the classic holiday song "Baby It's Cold Outside" because of the #MeToo movement.

Charges: 10-Year-Old Girl Killed Baby Boy By Stomping On His Head At Day CareA 10-year-old girl faces charges in the death of a 6-month-old baby after allegedly stomping on the boy's head at an in-home day care center in Wisconsin.

IBM Wants To Make Coffee-Delivering Drones That Monitor You At WorkIBM has filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for their idea of a camera-equipped drone that hovers over you, watching your pupil dilation and facial expressions to judge if you need more coffee.

Tesla Driver Accused Of DUI, May Have Used 'Autopilot'Authorities are trying to determine if a Tesla driver who was arrested for alleged DUI in Palo Alto early Friday morning had used the vehicle's "Autopilot" feature to help him get to his destination.

4 Damascus High Students Indicted On Rape ChargesFour Damascus High School students were indicted by a Grand Jury on rape charges Thursday.

Survey: More Hiring Managers Spotting Lies On ResumesJob applicants hope a good resume will help them stand out. But some people stretch the truth and, according to a new survey, others just flat out lie.