DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Four Damascus High School students were indicted by a Grand Jury on rape charges Thursday.

Fifteen-year-olds Caleb Thorpe, Kristian Jamal Lee, Jean Claude Abedi and Will Smith were indicted on eight counts each late Thursday in Montgomery County court.

They were indicted on one count of first-degree rape, three counts of attempted first-degree rape and four counts of conspiracy to commit rape.

The hazing took place on Halloween in the men’s locker room and involved a wooden broomstick, according to reports. All of the people involved were junior varsity football players.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

