BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The nationwide tour for “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” is making a couple stops in Maryland, including one in Baltimore.

Tyler Perry, who announced that he would be hanging up Madea’s wig in 2019, will be taking his show on the road. The show will be stopping by Royal Farms Arena and the MGM National Harbor.

Here are the shows that will be here in Maryland:

Friday, February 22, 2019 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Friday, April 12, 2019 Oxen Hill, MD MGM National Harbor Theatre

Saturday, April 13, 2019 Oxen Hill, MD MGM National Harbor Theatre

Sunday, April 14, 2019 Oxen Hill, MD MGM National Harbor Theatre

Tickets for the Baltimore show will be on sale starting Friday, November 30 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

It is not yet known when the tickets for the shows at MGM National Harbor Theatre will go on sale.

