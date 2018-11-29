WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor says the former director of a military support organization was found guilty in connection with a scheme to steal from the non-profit charity.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release the jury found 40-year-old Patricia Pauline Driscoll guilty Thursday of wire fraud, tax evasion and first-degree fraud.

Driscoll was the former executive director of the Armed Forces Foundation.

According to prosecutors, the jury found Driscoll engaged in a scheme in which she stole from the non-profit charity, defrauded donors and lied to the Internal Revenue Service and the public about her salary and benefits.

Driscoll faces a maximum 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge and a maximum 10 years for first-degree fraud.

Tax evasion carries a statutory maximum of five years.

