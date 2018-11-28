SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBSLA/CBS Local) — Police have arrested a woman accused of trying to punch and choke a McDonald’s employee in an attack that was caught on surveillance video.

Mayra Berenice Gallo, 24, of Santa Ana, was arrested Thursday, a month after the attack at a McDonald’s restaurant in Santa Ana. She is being held on $15,000 bail.

The surveillance video, which police released to the media in an effort to identify the suspect, shows the woman charging through the back entrance of the restaurant to ask for ketchup. In another angle, the woman was seeing pushing the store manager up against a drink machine, choking her, and throwing her around in front of the drive-thru window.

The attack continued until a man “intervened” and took the suspect out of the restaurant, Santa Ana police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The media attention prompted tips that led detectives to the identity and location of Gallo, Santa Ana police officials said.

Gallo is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case Thursday.