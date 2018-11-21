BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Old Bay isn’t just for summertime and crabs.
There are plenty of recipes where Old Bay can give you that signature Maryland flavor — including stuffing.
Baltimore-based McCormick & Company has a “Herb Poultry Stuffing” recipe that features Old Bay.
“Stuffing can add great flavor to chicken or turkey, and with Old Bay to bolster taste buds, the combination is a winner,” the company states on its website.
Their stuffing also features ground sage and ground thyme.
Click here for the recipe.
And if you’re looking for a way to feature Old Bay in other recipes — what about an Old Bay-flavored hummus as an appetizer?
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook