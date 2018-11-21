COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested in an indecent exposure case on University of Maryland’s campus.

Aaron Michael Dunn was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after Prince George’s County police officers told university police a man fitting the suspect’s description was seen working at an establishment in the 3300 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

University police responded and identified Dunn as the suspect.

Dunn is suspected in two indecent exposure incidents on campus — one at McKeldin Library on Nov. 19 and another at Hornbake Library on Nov. 20.

“No one should ever have to encounter incidents such as these. But with everyone’s help, we can all come together to help keep our campus community safe,” said UMPD Chief David B. Mitchell.

Dunn was charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

He’s been issued a “denial of access” on campus and is currently being held on bond in Upper Marlboro.

If you believe you had a similar encounter, call police at 301-405-3555 or email investigations@umpd.umd.edu

