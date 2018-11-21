DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Four of the teens charged in the October Damascus High School sexual assaults are now being charged as adults.

The teens were arrested Wednesday morning in Montgomery County and taken to the Central Processing Unit.

Students Charged With Rape, Attempted Rape Charges As Police Investigate Allegations At Damascus High School

15-year-olds Jean Abedi, Kristian Lee and Will Smith have all been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of attempted first-degree rape, and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree rape.

Caleb Thorpe, also 15, is charged with four counts of first-degree rape and four counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree rape.

The fifth teen charged in the assaults will still be charged as a juvenile.

