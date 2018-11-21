BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — An elderly woman and her adult son died in a house fire in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

It’s believed they were the only two people in the house. A neighbor reportedly called 911.

Fire Chief Scott Goldstein told media that firefighters found the two victims after making entry into the home and pulled them out.

Update – Western Av (~1a), @mcfrs FFs arrived & encountered heavy fire, located & removed 2 patients, both succumbed (DOA), Fire is under control, crews working on ‘hot spots’, cause is under investigation NOTE: 1st & 2nd residential fire fatality of year in MoCo pic.twitter.com/ElWini1WlW — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 21, 2018

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. in the 3900 block of Western Ave. A neighbor across the street called the fire department.

Fire crews were faced with flames shooting out of the windows, and they tried to cut a hole in the side of the house to gain better access.

“I was astounded by the damage, these houses are so old, this fire got going,” A firefighter said.

They eventually extinguished the flames but continued to put out hot spots.

The house reportedly had no working smoke detectors.

“We have information that provides us that no smoke detectors were sounding,” Fire crews said.

Update – 4909blk Western Av, double fatal house fire, @mcfrs Fire Chief Scott Goldstein brief media pic.twitter.com/qY2rs4yi0A — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 21, 2018

Officials said are the first two residential fire fatalities of the year in Montgomery County.

Western Ave. was closed between River Road and 49th St., NE due to fire department activity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

