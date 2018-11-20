WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — The Rolling Stones are going on tour next year. Starting April 20, they will visit 13 cities, including Washington D.C.

The band will come to the district May 31 at FedEx Field (technically in Landover, Md.)

The Rolling Stones have just announced details of their US Tour 2019: https://t.co/cimRWrDl07 🇺🇸

There will be a fan pre-sale Weds 28 Nov 10am (local time) – If you want access to the pre-sale then enter your details here: https://t.co/yQWLqONHsv by Tuesday 27 Nov 9am EST. pic.twitter.com/zobo3Po4y9 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) November 19, 2018

They will also visit Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Illinois.

Keith Richards tweeted “It’s great to be playing back in America. Feels like we’re coming home.”

Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.

