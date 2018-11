WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — It’s an annual Thanksgiving holiday tradition at the White House, where the President pardons a turkey.

President Trump and First Lady Melania pardoned the turkey named “Peas”. The alternate turkey, “Carrots”, was also pardoned Tuesday.

The two turkeys will go to live out their days at Virginia Tech.

