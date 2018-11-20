(CBS Local) – Instagram is taking steps to remove fake likes, comments, and follows from profiles. What is a “fake” like, comment, or follow? Instagram says some accounts link to a third-party app that provides inauthentic activity to the profile in order to boost its popularity.

The company has built learning tools capable of identifying what profiles use these third-party apps and will begin removing the fake likes, comments, and follows as of Nov. 19.

The accounts that are linked to these third-party apps will receive an in-app message explaining that the company has removed the fake activity on their account and requesting that they change their password.

People who use other services linked to Instagram share their username and password allowing the third-party app to use their profile to provide fake likes, comments, and follows to other users and making their account less secure.

Once your password is changed the third-party app will no longer have access to your profile.

Instagram says these third-party apps interfere with the real experiences that people expect to receive while using the app.

“Everyday people come to Instagram to have real experiences, including genuine interactions. It is our responsibility to ensure these experiences aren’t disrupted by inauthentic activity,” the company wrote in a press release.