Syracuse Orange vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Saturday, November 17, 2018, 2:30 ET

NOTRE DAME -10.5

The Orange have played four games outside the Carrier Dome this season and have lost two of them. They’ve allowed 34.25 points per game in those four games. One of those road games came against Clemson, which is the best defense Syracuse has faced all season. Notre Dame’s defense will be the second-best it’s faced all season, and I expect the Orange to struggle moving the ball, just like they did against Clemson. Their 23 points against Clemson was their lowest output of the season, but the difference is that game was before Clemson made the full-time move to Trevor Lawrence and went supernova. Well, Ian Book is Notre Dame’s version of Trevor Lawrence, and Dexter Williams is its answer for Travis Etienne.

SportsLine Expert: Tom Fornelli (18-7 in last 25 CFB picks)

Cincinnati Bearcats @ UCF Knights

Saturday, November 17, 2018, 2:30 ET

UCF -7

Cincinnati has had a good season, but like UCF, it’s done so against a weak schedule. Using S&P+ schedule metric, Cincinnati has played a softer schedule than UCF has, and it’s only beaten two teams ranked in the top 60 of its rankings. While the Bearcats have a defense sturdy enough to slow UCF down, it can’t stop the Knights completely, and I don’t trust this Bearcats offense will be able to keep up throughout 60 minutes.

SportsLine Expert: Tom Fornelli (18-7 in last 25 CFB picks)

Houston Texans @ Washington Redskins

Sunday, November 18, 2018, 1:00 ET

HOUSTON -3

This line reflects that Washington has become a paper tiger, winning games they have no business hanging around in, like against the Bucs last week. They can’t throw the ball effectively, with less than 180 passing yards in four of their last five, and their offensive line is decimated by injuries. That’s a big deal against a talented Houston team that knows how to rush the passer. Houston also has the best run defense per DVOA in the entire league. Washington’s offense struggles as Houston wins an easy one.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (35-26-1 in last 62 NFL picks)

Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday, November 18, 2018, 4:25 ET

NEW ORLEANS -8

This should be an entertaining game. The thing about the Saints team this year, especially against good teams, is that they’ll explode right out of the gate on both sides of the ball. Then, as the middle of the second quarter rolls along, and into the third, the opponents find a way to come back and make it a game. With the depleted secondary of the Eagles, and the Saints propensity to give up the big play. I can see the Saints and Eagles going back and forth, with the Saints getting a stop late to maintain a 10-point lead. It’ll be close, but the Saints can definitely cover here.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (3-1 in last 4 NFL ATS picks)

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Sunday, November 18, 2018, 8:20 ET

CHICAGO -2.5

Pivotal game in the NFC North between the Bears and Vikings. This is a HUGE game for both Chicago and QB Mitch Trubisky, who hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record this season. Defensively, when you look at what gives Vikings QB Kirk Cousins problems, it’s pressure. He’ll see a lot of that in this ball game coming from Khalil Mack & company. What we don’t know is how consistent the Vikings can be running the football, which could alleviate some of that pressure coming Cousins’ way. Look for the Bears to get a landmark win on the season and put Minnesota in panic mode.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (3-1 in last 4 NFL ATS picks)

