BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have named a new general manager.

Mike Elias will be introduced as the team’s new Executive Vice President and General Manager Monday at 11 a.m.

“Elias will oversee all baseball operations for the club and have full autonomy to build his staff and make decisions on all baseball matters that he believes will make the Orioles successful on the field, entertaining to fans, and impactful in the community,” the Orioles said in a statement.

The news comes two days after speculation was made about the 35-year-old Elias coming to the Orioles from the Astros.

Elias is an Alexandria, Virginia native and attended Thomas Jefferson High School.

A graduate from Yale, Elias is a big name in the baseball industry. He became director of amateur scouting for the Astros in Dec. 2011 after Jeff Luhnow became GM.

Elias is credited with the Astro’s selection of Carlos Correa in the 2012 draft, and overseeing the following six Drafts.

The Astros would go onto win the 2017 World Series.

One of his first tasks will be find the team a new manager.

