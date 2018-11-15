BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first snowfall brought road and school delays, as well as accidents in large numbers.

Some top snow storm totals for the area include:

Frostburg: 9.0″

Taneytown: 7.0″

Hancock: 6.0″

Parkton: 5.2″

Norrisville: 4.5″

Hagerstown: 3.5″

Pimlico: 2.3″

BWI Marshall: 1.7″

Garrett County Public Schools announced they will be closed for the full school day on Friday. They said administrative offices will open at 10 a.m.

Harford County Public Schools and Offices have already announced they will open two hours late Friday.

There will additionally be no morning Pre-K. HCPS said they will re-evaluate in the morning Friday.

A winter storm warning was issued for western Maryland from 7 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

Here's a look at some of the latest storm totals! So far, #Baltimore has seen around 2.5"! @TimWilliamsWJZ, @TurkWJZ and I will have team coverage coming up on #WJZ at 4, 5 & 6! pic.twitter.com/1pIrtLs3fM — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 15, 2018

There is a winter storm warning from the western edge of Baltimore County to Western Maryland through 4 a.m. Friday.

Winter storm warnings were in effect later into Thursday night until 4 a.m. north and western Maryland.

Northern Harford County under a winter weather advisory throughout the night.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Roads will be slippery and drivers should take extra precautions when traveling. The conditions could impact morning and evening commutes.

Some improvements coming overnight, with the snow turning into rain, and some wintry mixes coming in around northern Maryland.

George Solis was on the streets Thursday night and talked to some who had not expected the amount of snow that came their way Thursday.

School closures and delays are continuing in some areas as well going into Friday.

