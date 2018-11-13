BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first snowfall of the season could be this Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected late in the morning through mid-day.

Our first snowfall graphic of the season! So far, #Baltimore isn't expecting any accumulation on Thursday. We may see a wintry mix but it will turn over to rain within a couple of hours. See you on #WJZ at 4, 5 & 6! pic.twitter.com/JXTmUXHVk8 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 13, 2018

There could be about 1 inch of snow on the ground in some parts of Maryland, but it won’t stick to the roads. Western Maryland the snowfall could get up to 4 inches in Oakland and Cumberland.

Meg McNamara said Baltimore isn’t expecting any accumulation Thursday and the wintry mix will turn to rain in a couple hours.

This means the roads will be wet and slippery so drivers should be cautious and take extra time to get to their destinations.

Officials warn that you should drive slow, keep your distance from other vehicles, and that if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be too.

