VIRGINIA (WJZ) — Tim Kaine is projected to win re-election in Virginia’s U.S. Senate race.
Projections have Kaine winning re-election against Republican challenger Corey Stewart.
JUST IN: CBS News projects Tim Kaine wins reelection in Virginia Senate race #midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/7UESx3Kxa6
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 7, 2018
