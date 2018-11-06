By Matt Citak

With the calendar flipping to November, we have officially reached the final stretch of the fantasy football regular season. Just four weeks remain until the start of the fantasy postseason, which means now is the time to make your push towards a playoff spot.

It doesn’t matter if you’re cruising in first place or fighting for one of the final spots in the postseason, it is never a bad idea to shore up your roster for the final month of the season.

With that said, here are the top waiver wire adds for Week 10, listed in priority order.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers

Valdes-Scantling posted his fourth consecutive game with either 100 receiving yards or a touchdown, which alone would have been impressive enough to make him one of the top waiver wire adds this week. But reports out of Green Bay on Monday indicated that Geronimo Allison may be headed to the IR due to the need for core muscle surgery, which would solidify MVS’ spot as the second wideout in the Packers’ offense opposite Davante Adams. With Aaron Rodgers under center, that is quite a valuable role to serve. MVS is the top waiver wire add this week.

RB Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland Browns

Well would you look at that? In the first game following the firings of Hue Jackson and Todd Haley, Johnson explodes for nine receptions, 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Who would have guessed the young back would play well if given the opportunity? Ummm, just about everyone in the fantasy football world. Anyway, if Week 9 was any indication, Johnson should continue to play a big role in the Browns’ offense, as he seemed to have a strong rapport with QB Baker Mayfield. Johnson is the top RB this week on the waiver wire.

RB Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks

If Johnson is the top RB waiver wire add for Week 10, then Davis is a close second. We have already seen Davis play well this season, but with Chris Carson leading the backfield in Seattle, Davis has not received as many touches as we would like to see. Carson once again got banged up on Sunday, which should pave the way for Davis to take over in the Seahawks’ backfield, at least for the foreseeable future. In that role in Week 9, he carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards, adding seven receptions for 45 yards. Davis will play a significant role in this offense while Carson is banged up.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It may not have been the prettiest of performances, but Fitzmagic is back and here to stay. With the number of talented pass-catching options in the Buccaneers’ offense, whoever starts under center in Tampa Bay is likely poised for weekly finishes within the top 10. As long as Dirk Koetter sticks with him, that makes Fitzpatrick more than a viable fantasy option. For anyone still looking for help at QB, Fitzpatrick is likely your best option available on the waiver wire.

TE Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

With the Colts coming off a bye, it is entirely possible that fantasy owners forgot how great Doyle looked in his first game back from a hip injury. The veteran tight end caught six of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. But more importantly, he outpaced Eric Ebron in snaps, targets and routes run. The tight end position has been a barren wasteland this season, so anytime you can find consistency there, you should take it. Go out and grab Doyle if you’re still looking for a tight end, as he could easily provide top-10 value for the rest of the season.

RB Elijah McGuire, New York Jets

The Jets needed a boost at the running back position following the season-ending injury to Bilal Powell, and McGuire gave them just that in Week 9. The second-year back took seven carries for 30 yards, adding three receptions for an additional 37 yards. Those numbers are nothing to write home about, but the fact that he out-snapped Isaiah Crowell certainly is. The Jets are not good this year, and will be playing from behind most weeks. This bodes well for McGuire, the team’s pass-catching back, as Darnold will likely lean on short passes to his running backs from here on out. McGuire could provide a lot of fantasy value down the stretch.

RB Theo Riddick, Detroit Lions

We were unsure how the Lions would attempt to replace Golden Tate’s production, and after one week, it looks like we may already have our answer. In his first game back since Week 5, Riddick led Detroit in catches with seven for 36 yards on eight targets. Riddick has made a name for himself in the NFL with his pass-catching abilities, and will likely continue to play a large role in the Lions’ passing game. Riddick is a solid add, especially in PPR formats.

WR Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Believe it or not but over the last month of the season, Humphries has been a top-10 fantasy wide receiver. No, seriously… Humphries caught all eight of his targets in Week 9, gaining 82 yards and scoring two touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s loss to the Panthers. But the more important statistic to note is the young receiver’s average of nine targets over the last three games. Considering the gun-slinging ways of Fitzpatrick and the lack of an efficient run game, Tampa Bay will continue to be very pass-dominant, which makes Humphries a very interesting add.

WR Keke Coutee, Houston Texans

The Texans went out and traded for Demaryius Thomas last week, pairing a solid outside receiver with DeAndre Hopkins. But in his first game with the team, DT caught just three passes for 61 yards. Coutee sat this game out, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. But coming out of this week’s bye, the young receiver could be healthy and ready to re-take his place in the Texans’ offense. The rookie had some great games while Will Fuller was out earlier this season, and even with Thomas there, Coutee should remain one of Watson’s favorite targets.

TE Chris Herndon, New York Jets

After four consecutive solid games, it is time to quit the talk of Herndon being a fantasy fluke. The rookie tight end now has four consecutive games with either a touchdown or 60 receiving yards, which is a lot more than most of the tight ends around the NFL can say. Herndon isn’t going to blow the doors off of opposing defenses, but it is clear that he has become one of Darnold’s go-to guys in the Jets offense. If you are looking for a bye week replacement or haven’t received much production out of your tight end, then Herndon is worth a gamble.

Matt Citak is a contributor for CBS Local Sports and a proud Vanderbilt alum. Follow him on Twitter.